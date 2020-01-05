|
|
Maryann Rothwell
Maryann Rothwell, born August of 1938, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Rothwell, of 45 years, and her beloved pets over the decades.
She enjoyed life and was thankful for the family and friends who made this possible. Maryann was a gifted artist which influenced her passion for home decorating, gardening, and later in life, quilting. A testament to her life is the tight-knit family she leaves behind. She will be dearly missed and survived by her children and their families; Mike Madalinski & wife Shelly, Vicki Madalinski, Lauren McBride & husband Marshall, and Christine Mackie & husband Dan. She was also blessed by and leaves behind her grandchildren; Michael Ryan Madalinski, Erin DeHerrera, Bridger Smith, Parker Hinze and one great grandchild Adrian DeHerrera.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held, in lieu of a service.
As an expression of your sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Worthy Dog Rescue https://worthydog.org/donate/ , a non-profit rescue organization where 100% of your donation goes to support dogs. Please reference your donation (in the add a note field) as a "Memorial to Maryann Rothwell's life."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020