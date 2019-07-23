|
Matthew Reed Olsen
Reno - Matt, age 48, passed away on July 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Sacramento, California on October 23, 1970 to Roger Olsen, Sr. and Patricia Ann Olsen. His family moved to Reno in 1972 where Matt attended school and went on to work in the construction industry.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother in 2007. He is survived by his wife Carrie Stockwell Olsen, daughters Ashley and granddaughter Avery, Amanda and Alexandra (Allie), brothers Eric and Roger, Jr., and Derek Grady Owens and many grandchildren.
Matt worked many years in the construction industry, most recently the last 13 years at Farr Construction Resource Development Co. as construction superintendent where he was a hard working, well respected and valued employee.
He was a loving husband, father, son and friend and was always willing to help a friend in need. He also had a great sense of humor and was somewhat of a prankster. He will be missed greatly by all whose lives he touched during his life which ended far too soon.
A Private celebration of life will be held for Matt's immediate family and close friends.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019