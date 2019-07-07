|
Mattie Jean Gammon
Reno - Mattie Gammon, longtime resident of Reno, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25. Born Aug, 1924, Mattie grew up in San Francisco, CA. and graduated from Lowell High School in January of 1943. With the US entering WWII, Mattie joined the war effort and went to work for Kaiser Shipyards in Oakland as an accountant. With special war-time permission from her supervisor, Mattie attended classes at the University of the Pacific and later enrolled at Cal State Berkeley where she studied accounting. Mattie was an active member of her Sorority, Alpha XI Delta, and graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in 1947. Fun Fact: Mattie's college roommate was Janet Leigh.
Mattie met her husband, Robert Gammon, on a blind date. They were married in December, 1948 and made their first home in Berkeley, CA and celebrated the birth of their first son, Mark. Mattie and Bob moved to the East Bay as they welcomed the birth of their second son Greg. As the boys were growing up Mattie obtained her teaching degree from Holy Names University, was active in the local community, PTA and became a lifelong member of the AAUW.
In 1966, Bob's career brought the family to Reno where Mattie immediately became an active member of the community and tireless volunteer. On top of raising two sons, she was a substitute teacher, remained active in the AAUW, joined the Women's Republican Party and served on several local boards. Mattie was passionate about women's rights, workplace equality and became a staunch supporter of P.E.O. Sisterhood whose primary focus is providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. In the early 70's Mattie began work with the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges where she served as their Controller until her retirement in 1994.
Mattie was known for her spunk, quick wit and sense of humor and brightened any room she entered. One of Mattie's many passions was travel and she had the opportunity to visit nearly every continent in the world up until her late 80's. Some of her favorite destinations were, China, Europe and South Africa along with visits to her son Greg and his family who were living in Indonesia. Following her retirement at age 70, Mattie became actively involved in Friends of the Library where she volunteered for over 22 years. She became a master gardener in her late 70's and enjoyed spending time with friends in her garden club.
Mattie is survived by her two sons, Mark and Greg and their extended families, including seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A celebration of her life well lived will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 1:00pm at the First Congregational Church, 627 Sunnyside Dr., Reno.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 7, 2019