Max Allen Holt
Reno - On Saturday July 27, 2019 Max Allen (Bud) Holt, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 88. Bud was born June 7, 1931 in Paradise Valley, NV to Ralph and Gertrude (Fritchen) Holt he was the 7th of 10 children. Bud attended grade school in Paradise Valley, Golconda, and Winnemucca and graduated from Humboldt County High School in 1950 where he was a standout basketball and football player. He was very proud of his service in the Air Force from 1950-1954. Bud married his high school sweetheart Delia Goyhex in 1955, together they have two daughters. He retired from Singer Sewing Machine Company in 1983 and opened his own sewing machine repair service where he was the darling of local seamstresses and quilters.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Delia, and his daughters, Shawna Berry (Steve) and Heidi Walker (Myneer), grandchildren, Kevin Berry (Katy) and Alison Moschetti (Jake) and great-grandson, Desmond Berry. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Audrey Holt and Julie Woods, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 12 o'clock noon on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Pinocchio's 4820 Vista Blvd Sparks, NV 89436. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to Veterans Guest House, 880 Locust Street Reno, NV 89502. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019