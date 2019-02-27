Services
Reno - Max passed away after a brief illness on 2-21-2019. He was 94 years old.

Born in the Midwest and moving to California in his early childhood, he served in the U.S. Army during WWII. After the war he earned a Bachelor Degree in Business from the University of Southern California, and several years later met his future bride Phyllis. As his family grew in numbers, he continued his education, while working full time, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, also from USC. Max was the first of three consecutive generations of Dunn's to attend USC.

A devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, he excelled in his mechanical engineering career, becoming one of the most respected gear designers in the country. His experiences included designing and testing critical components of Indy cars, aircraft, and power generating equipment. He and Phyllis loved to dance, listen to music, travel, and they cherished the time spent with their family and friends.

Survivors include his sons, Larry, Jack, Dwight, Paul and David, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No local services have been scheduled. Inurnment will take place at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Arrangements by Walton's Funeral Home, Reno. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
