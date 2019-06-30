|
Meade S. "Bud" Curtin
Reno - Meade "Bud" Curtin, 75, passed away in his Reno home 6/11/19. Bud was born 1/27/44 in Los Angeles to Margaret R. & John M. Curtin. He graduated North Hollywood High School with honors then earned a BA, Chemistry from U.C. Riverside. In 1966 he enlisted in the Army, retiring as a decorated Vietnam War veteran and in stateside posts as Captain Curtin,1977. Bud was a smart, gregarious guy who enjoyed the outdoors, preferring mountains and open space to cities. He liked hard physical work as well as financial and computer analysis. He earned a Masters in Mineral Economics at Colorado School of Mines, then enjoyed a career in operations research and financial analysis at mining companies in Wyoming, Oregon, and Washington. In 1994 he moved to Reno where he was a dealer at the Silver Legacy Casino for several years and lived in retirement with a view of the Sierras and Reno below. Bud was a loyal and loving son, brother and friend, known for frequent chuckles, avid reader of everything, particularly sci fi novels, movie buff, coin collector, generous and kind. He is survived by sister, Dana Curtin and brother Dave (Diana) Curtin, in So. Cal., and dear friends across the country. No services planned. Please send condolences to PO Box 7627, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624 or online.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 30, 2019