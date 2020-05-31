Melba Isabel Trigueiro McFarland



Portland, OR - Melba Trigueiro McFarland died peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Portland Oregon. She was 97 years old.



Melba Trigueiro was born and raised in Reno, Nevada on April 18, 1924 to Jose Caytano Trigueiro and Maude Lillian Wright. One of eight children, Melba's time was mostly spent in the loving care of her grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Wright of Reno. She ultimately graduated with a BA from The University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in sociology.



It was at the UNR where she met the man who eventually became her husband, Billy Joe McFarland. Billy Joe hailed from Texas. When they met, he was stationed at Reno Army Airbase. He, too, graduated from UNR with a degree in Journalism.



The two married in Reno on October 14, 1944. They were married for 70 years prior to Billy Joe's death in 2015. They are survived by their two children, Marcus Joseph McFarland (Lynne) and Mary Elizabeth Kleffner (Steve, deceased). They are also survived by two grandchildren, Jacob Andrew Kleffner and Adam Samuel Kleffner.



Billy Joe's career in Journalism took them from Reno to a variety of cities across the US. It was an interesting life filled with an extraordinary seat on the sidelines of history in the making. They met and mingled with politicians, entertainers, sports figures, business leaders and everyday heroes.



Melba's career in social work satisfied a need in her to help others. She counseled many families struggling to simply get things right and help them create healthy families.



The two ultimately spent most of their years together in Portland Oregon. Although immersed in mutually satisfying careers, and other noteworthy endeavors, it was time with their grandchildren they insisted the best times of their lives.



Survivors include beloved siblings; their spouses, countless treasured nieces, nephews and cousins, many of whom reside in Reno.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store