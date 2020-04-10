|
Melissa Amber (Mimi) Rios
Calabassas, CA - Melissa Amber Rios(Mimi) 31, of Calabasas,CA passed away at her residence on Friday March 27,2020.
She was an amazing artist & loved to workout. Melissa had a great sense of humor & a huge loving heart!
Visitation will be held at Walton's-Ross Burke & Knobel Mortuary, 2155 Kietzke Ln Reno, NV 89502, April 10, 2020 from 12pm- 6pm for friends and April 11,2020 from 2pm-6pm for family. Burial will take place April 13, 2020 at 1pm at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, 2700 N Virginia St Reno, NV 89506. Melissa Amber Rios is survived by her Mother Edelmira Vega Rios (Mira), Father Cuauhtemoc Rios(Temo), Sisters Crystal Rios Duenas, Karen Rios, and Janel Blanco, Son David, Nieces Vanessa Rios Duenas, and Allison Perez, Nephew Jesse Perez.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020