Melodie Ann (Bonnell) Simon
Melodie Ann (Bonnell) Simon beloved Mom, Wife, Gram, Sister, Friend, Coach and Teacher, wheeled toward her last great adventure on November 6th, she was 61. Mel grew up in Las Vegas and lived in Billings, MT and Reno. Mel is survived by her grandchildren, Stella, Michael and Gwen, daughter Janet (JJ) Roberts, son-in-law Keith Roberts, husband Mike Simon, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins in Montana and all the friends that became family in Montana, Nevada and abroad. A viewing will be held on November 22nd from 6-8pm at Ross, Burke and Knoble, 2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89502. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on November 25th at Our Lady of Snows 1125 Lander St, Reno, NV 89509 with a reception to follow at the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Snows Youth Ministry or Angela's Piazza 420 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59101. For the complete obituary please go to: https://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com/obituary/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019