Melva Jane Aleck



Nixon - Melva was born on Aug. 6, 1934 to Mike and Stella Blackeye in Duckwater, NV. She entered into eternal life on Oct. 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Regional Hospital in the ICU.



Melva was a sweet but strong and feisty woman, a fighter, who worked hard all her life. But on Oct. 22, after fighting all day to regain her strength, her failing health was too much to overcome. And so at 10:18 p.m., a heavenly veil was lifted and as she reached out her hands, her beloved husband, Allen, grasped them. A long-awaiting reunion ensued with hugs, laughter and kisses. The love they shared on Earth was restored in paradise. Her reunions continued as her loyal but spoiled-rotten English bulldog, Tuffi, waited anxiously at the Rainbow Bridge with his neon ball ready to play. To Tuffi, his grandma was his entire world. Other heavenly gatherings took place with her mother and father, sister Norma, brothers, Willard and Floyd, and many relatives who preceded her in death.



Melva graduated from Stewart Indian School in Carson City and went on to worked as a supervisor at Jack and Jill's day/boarding school in Reno. After she married Allen, the pair raised their three daughters, Cynthia, Ellen and Betty, on a ranch in Nixon. Melva was a homemaker but a whole lot more. During the summer months she could be found irrigating fields, fixing fences and at times she helping her husband with the cattle. During quiet times, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and needlepoint.



She shared her stories about of growing up in Duckwater and swimming in the natural springs and riding bareback with her cousin. She was both confidante and counselor to her daughters and granddaughters and provided love, comfort and support. She never judged but simply listened and offered reassuring guidance.



Melva was particularly proud of her three granddaughters, Victoria LeGarde, Natahnee Winder (Ramirez) and Tanaya Winder who all received their master's degrees. She leaves behind, her daughters and granddaughters, Victoria, Natahnee (Daniel Ramirez) and Tanaya. She also leaves behind her great-grandson Tomaye Ramirez and nieces, nephews and cousins.



A viewing will be held on Nov. 3 at Ross, Burke and Noble from 3-6 p.m. on Kietzke Lane in Reno. Funeral services will be held on Nov. 4 at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Fernley. Melva will be buried alongside her husband Allen Aleck (U.S. Army).









