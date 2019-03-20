|
Menzie M. Shamley-Washington
Reno - Menzie M. Shamley-Washington went home to glory peacefully on March 11, 2019 in Sac, CA at the age of 100. She is survived by her daughter Sedonia L. Alexander, 13 grandchildren, 75 grea-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her father McKinley Shamley, mother Corine MacFee and sister Ruth Golden.
Menzie was born July 28, 1918 in Paden, OK (ofuskee-osage Indian territory). She attended Carver High School in Tulsa, OK; as well as night school mastering both as a Seamstress and Pianist. Menzie married Sudie William L. Alexander in 1936. She pursued her career as a seamstress from 1940 - 1981. Also using her gifts as a seamstress, pianist, cook & bible studies - serving others. During WWII Menzie worked at Douglas Airforce Base assembling aircraft parts.
Menzie was a dedicated member of First Christian church from 1953 - 1995, in both Rupert, ID then Reno, NV. In 1996 Menzie came to California to enjoy her final years with her grandchildren.
Arrangements are planned as follows: Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm at De Young Memorial, California St. STKN. Funeral Service will take place Friday, March 29 at 1:00pm at De Young Memorial. Interment will be held on Monday, April 1 at 10:00am at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019