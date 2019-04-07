|
Mercedes Henkle
Reno - 5/24/1960 - 4/1/2019
Mercedes Henkle, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 58 on April 1, 2019. Mercedes was born in Trujillo, Peru on May 24, 1960 to Jose Felix Zurita and Lilia Sila Zurita - Saldana. She lived in Trujillo until the age of 50 during which time she became the mother of two wonderful daughters. Lilia Katherine Chumpitazi Lau, the eldest lives in Lima, Peru and Emily Guillana Woster, the youngest lives in N. Sioux City, SD. Grand children Elle and Austin live in South Dakota with daughter Emily.
After childhood, Mercedes' enrolled in the National University of Trujillo in technical studies. After two years at university, she met her first husband ; then had her two daughters. After several years of marriage, she divorced and began her working career. She worked for several years as a senior book keeper for the national bus company until it was disbanded during a country wide chaotic economic period. Thus began her career as a small business woman.
Mercedes started several small merchandising ventures, but had to stop working because she contracted breast cancer at 35 years of age. After a 2 year battle against the disease, she was diagnosed as cancer free and began to pick up her life again. Mercedes eventually became the proprietress of a small ladies clothing boutique in the neighborhood where she lived in Trujillo. She ran her boutique for about 14 years, raising her two daughters at the same time.
In August of 2011, her life changed abruptly for the good. She went on a blind date in Lima, and meet Randy Henkle, a gringo geologist working in the Andes mountains of Peru. The two developed a strong mutual attraction and before long, they became engaged. They were both the love of each other's lives. She immigrated to the US in 2012 and the couple was married, in Reno, NV, on Feb. 01, 2013. They lived happily in their house in Washoe Valley till the time of her death.
She applied for and received her green card, soon after moving to Washoe Valley. She eventually became a naturalized US Citizen in July of 2018, at a ceremony in Reno. She was very proud of becoming an American citizen.
The couple enjoyed traveling and outdoor sports - especially hiking in the mountains. This fit in nicely with husband Randy's business activities; she became his field assistant. Mercedes especially enjoyed staking mining claims, as it reminded her of the TV series "Bonanza" that she had watched on TV when she was a teenager in Peru.
Unfortunately, in March of 2017, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Thus began a 2 year struggle against the disease which eventually took her life. She passed away at home, as a hospice patient under the care of husband Randy and daughter Kathy. She will be greatly missed by husband Randy, daughters Kathy and Guilly and her grandchildren . In addition, her siblings and many cousins and many close friends (both in the US and Peru) will also miss her.
A memorial service / Bar B Que cook out will be held in her honor at the family home at 230 Finch Way in Washoe Valley at 2 PM on April 13. All friends from near and far are welcome to attend. In lieu of sending flowers to the home, we ask you to make a donation to .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019