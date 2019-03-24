|
|
Merlow Dean (Andy) Anderson
Reno - Born on April 16, 1927 on a farm 7 miles west of Akron, IA in Union County, Elk Point, SD. Attended one room School (Pleasant Ridge) through 8 grades. Four years at Akron High School, Akron IA. At age 17 enlisted in the US Navy 1945. Released to inactive duty Aug. 1946. Attended NBT. Business School Sioux City, IA. Employed by Solbergs Intl. Harvester until recalled into the Navy in 1950. Married girl friend Connie Lilly Jan 26, 1951. Two children Robin and Debra were born at Great Lakes Hospital, Chicago, Ill.
After leaving the Navy in 1953 moved to Van Nuys, CA. And worked at Bendix until Nov. 1970. Started working for the US Postal Service in 1970 until retirement in 1992. Moved to Reno, NV in 1980 and resided in Reno and Sparks until present time.
Survivors include wife Connie, children Robin and Debra, Grand children Jennifer, Matthew, Tamara, Jacob and Great Grandson's Ryan, Jordan and Drew. Nine Step Grand Children. One Great Grand Daughter.
Private burial at Veterans Cemetery in Fernley with Military honers. Memorial Service will be April 27, 2019 11: 00 AM at Lord of Mercy Lutheran Church at 591 Los Altos Pkwy Sparks, NV.
In Lieu of flowers make donations to Kindred Hospice at 5345 Reno Corporate Dr. Reno NV. 89511 for their loving care at this very difficult time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019