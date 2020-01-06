Resources
Mertie Louise Thornton Obituary
Roseburg, OR - Mertie Louise Thornton died on December 25th 2019 in Roseburg, OR. Mertie was born November 24, 1932 in Hood River, Oregon to George and Lillian Wing and was a long time resident of Reno, NV.

She is survived by her son Steven Troxell (Fran) of Reno, Daughter Stephanie Trainor (Vince) of Reno, Son Rodney Thornton of Roseburg, Granddaughter Ciera Keith (Ryan) and her two Great Grandchildren Harrison and Tanner Keith all of Roseburg.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
