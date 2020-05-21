Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Weeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Weeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Anthony Weeck Obituary
Michael Anthony Weeck

Michael Anthony Weeck passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 from complications related to a previous brain injury. Michael was born on August 12, 1969 in San Francisco, CA. Michael grew up in Reno and went to Wooster High School, and later became an electrician. He is survived by his mother, Diana Reaves; his father Mike Weeck; his sister Tammy Chase (Adam); his sister Carol Bauserman (Jim); his nieces Jordyn Troop and Ryan Bauserman; his nephews Brennan Chase and Sam and Tate Bauserman; his ex-wife and best friend, Wendy Anderson; and his other best friend, his chihuahua, Arby.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -