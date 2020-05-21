|
Michael Anthony Weeck
Michael Anthony Weeck passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 from complications related to a previous brain injury. Michael was born on August 12, 1969 in San Francisco, CA. Michael grew up in Reno and went to Wooster High School, and later became an electrician. He is survived by his mother, Diana Reaves; his father Mike Weeck; his sister Tammy Chase (Adam); his sister Carol Bauserman (Jim); his nieces Jordyn Troop and Ryan Bauserman; his nephews Brennan Chase and Sam and Tate Bauserman; his ex-wife and best friend, Wendy Anderson; and his other best friend, his chihuahua, Arby.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020