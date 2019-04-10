Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM



Michael Blaine Stubblefield


Michael Blaine Stubblefield Obituary
Michael Blaine Stubblefield

Reno - April 29, 1967 - March 30, 2019

My dear husband, I will love you forever. I will never forget you. Michael is survived by his wife, Sherrie Stubblefield, two daughters, Rebecca Stubblefield & Leanne Snape, two grandsons, Axel Snape, Noah Snape, sisters Jill & Aleixus. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Walton's Funeral Home 875 W. Second Street Reno. If you would like to express your condolences please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
