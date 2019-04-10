|
|
Michael Blaine Stubblefield
Reno - April 29, 1967 - March 30, 2019
My dear husband, I will love you forever. I will never forget you. Michael is survived by his wife, Sherrie Stubblefield, two daughters, Rebecca Stubblefield & Leanne Snape, two grandsons, Axel Snape, Noah Snape, sisters Jill & Aleixus. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Walton's Funeral Home 875 W. Second Street Reno. If you would like to express your condolences please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019