Michael Charles Madsen was born on January 4, 1946 to Eleanor and Buster Madsen and he passed away on May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, his sons David, Christopher and his wife Heather, his grandchildren Finnley and Grace, his sister Marilyn, sister-in law Linda, and several nieces and nephews.



He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada and grew to become a top skier and athlete and exceled at school - being the student body president at Reno High School. He attended Northwestern University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His first job was with Westinghouse Electric, which would give him the foundation and skills to go on and create his own successful business. Mike had great business instincts and acumen. After living several years in the bay area, he moved back to Reno and founded Grove Madsen Industries. It started as a small company with 3 employees and over the course of the next thirty years he was able to grow the company into a very successful business across northern and southern Nevada with over 50 employees.



Mike had many incredible friends and developed many great business relationships. He cherished his friends and loved the relationships that he had. He was an extremely positive person and was able to overcome the many challenges in his life with humor, love and unwavering optimism. Throughout his years he helped many people. He knew how lucky he had been through life, and he always believed in helping those who might be less fortunate. He believed in trusting others, and that true friendship develops through trust. His best friends called him Mikey, or the Leprechaun and they knew that he would be in their corner - no matter the odds. He always found a way to live each day of his life knowing how lucky he was, like he had found the pot of gold. He was a strong decision maker and generous in his approach. His true love was teaching others, and he got tremendous satisfaction in watching others succeed.



He will be truly missed - and always remembered for his love and enjoyment of life, his teachings to others, and his generosity.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother Jon, and his nephew Will. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.









