Michael Dean Gilmore (1960-2019)
Sparks, NV - Michael Dean Gilmore, 59, of Sparks, NV passed away on May 7, 2019 after a lengthy battle with an undiagnosed illness. He was born to Paul and Marjorie (Hall) Gilmore on January 19, 1960 at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, NM.
Michael was an active Boy Scout of America, obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. While attending Colorado State University, Michael earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology, with a minor in Mechanical Engineering. Moving on to the University of Wyoming he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, then a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from the University of Nevada, Reno. Mike's educational prowess provided the gateway to many professional experiences including geology, working in oil and gold exploration, soil and rock sampling, accounting, compliance accountant, and senior internal auditor for the gaming industry in NV. He then turned to education, teaching in the Lyon County School District sharing his expertise in geology, math and the outdoors.
Mike loved fishing at Pyramid Lake, being a "rockhound", exploring Nevada, BBQing, a good cast iron skillet and watching old western movies.
Michael is survived by his wife Pam Marble, parents Paul and Marjorie Gilmore, brother John (Victoria), niece Laina, ex-wife Valerie Gilmore, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family members. Mike is preceded in death by nephew Zachary Gilmore.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 19, 2019