Services
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Anthony of Padua church
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas - Michael Edward Corta of Las Vegas, Nv. passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born in Eureka, Nv. to Jose and Clara Cortabatarte. He attended Reno High school and was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Nevada Bell Telephone as an engineer and manager, and then for the State of Nevada Transportation Department as communications specialist. He was an active member of AA , the Desert Sands Telecom Pioneers and attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic church. He is survived by his wife Margaret, step children Robert Koehler of Montana, Elizabeth (Bj) Moore of Las Vegas, Sister-in-law Lea Ray Schultz of California, niece Jackie Bailey of Ely, Nv., Step grandchildren Bobby D. Koehler, Brandon L. Koehler both of Montana, Justin Pulsipher and Riana McGoldrick both of Las Vegas and great-grandchildren. Palm Southwest is handling the arrangements. A mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua church in Las Vegas on August 10, 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
