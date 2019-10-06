|
Michael E. Curti
Winnemucca - Michael Curti was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who gave generously to his family, friends and community and will be deeply missed. Mike passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 22, 2019 at the age of 86 in Winnemucca, Nevada. Mike, a lifelong Nevadan, was raised in the Reno area with parents Phil Curti and Katherine Pecetti Curti. He attended Southside grammar school, St Thomas Parochial, "old" Reno high school and Bishop Manogue Catholic High school where he was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of 1950. He loved to say that "alphabetically" he was the first student to graduate from Manogue. He also attended St. Mary's College and the University of Nevada. Mike served with the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955 and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, Navy Occupation, United Nations and National Defense recognition and honorably discharged in March of 1955. Mike worked in the family business, The Downtown Bowl and then the Town and Country Bowl, for 11 years and subsequently joined the Nevada Highway Patrol. After five years of duty in Las Vegas, he was promoted to sergeant and assumed the District Commander position in Winnemucca. It was here that Mike met and in 1980 married his best friend MaryLou (affectionately called "the wife"). Mike retired after 20 years with NHP and in 1987 served one year as Winnemucca Chief of Police. In 1986, Mike and MaryLou "the wife" built and operated Mike's Ristorante and Cantina. After 6 years of hard, but successful work, they sold the business. Upon MaryLou's retirement in 2000, they built a home in Yuma, AZ and spent 17 years during the winter months, meeting and making new friends from around the country. Mike and "the wife" enjoyed traveling and enjoyed many cruises, and trips to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Hawaii, and across the U.S. Mike was very involved in the Winnemucca community and was well known for his ability to emcee various local and civic events. He was a lifetime member of the Winnemucca Host Lions club and served as past president and Deputy District Governor of District 4N, a 32 year member and past Exalted Ruler of the Elks lodge. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and served one year as president, and a board member of JOIN. Mike was a member of St. Paul's Catholic church and the Knights of Columbus. Mike is survived by his wife of 39 years MaryLou, sister Jeannie Curti Potere, son Mark Curti, step children Carol Sargent (Rich), and Carl Rose (Andree) , grandchildren Sage, Nicole, Randall, Crystal, Elise and Bradley and 3 great grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Gina Rivers, Grandson Joshua Rose, and Granddaughter Bryanna Sargent. We'd like to acknowledge and thank the outstanding staff and caregivers at Harmony Manor and Mike's personal caregivers, Angie's Angels, who lovingly cared for him over the last several months. Services for Mike were held , Saturday September 28 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Winnemucca, NV. If desired, contributions can be made to Joshua Rose Memorial Scholarship, c/o Andree Rose, 3289 Great Basin, Winnemucca NV 89445, or Selkirk School District, Bryanna Sargent Trust Fund, PO Box 129, Metaline Falls, WA 99153.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019