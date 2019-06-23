Services
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Snows
1138 Wright St.
Reno, NV
Michael Eric Bradeson

Michael Eric Bradeson

Sparks - Michael Eric Bradeson, died peacefully June 11, 2019 surrounded by family.

Although he was a native of the Bay Area, and graduated from Boise State, he called Nevada home for more than 27 years.

Known as "Coach Brad" to his football family, Mike's passion was the game of football. He was a mentor to countless athletes and coaches, but to those that knew him best know his true loves were April and Drew.

He was beloved by all that knew him, and was an inspiring man whose legacy will live on through so many.

Mike is survived by his wife April, son Drew, mother Sonia, brother Rick and his wife Colleen, nephews Logan and Houston, father-in-law Dean, Pam and Anita Harrold. He was preceded in death by his father Roy.

Services to celebrate and remember Mike will be July 2, 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Snows. A reception will immediately follow at the Basin Street Club located inside the Nevada Wolf Pack Stadium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Drew Bradeson scholarship fund at: www.gofundme.com/drew-bradeson-college-fund
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 23 to June 26, 2019
