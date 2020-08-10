Michael Glenn Pace



August 20, 1946 - August 5, 2020



Mike Pace was an excellent example of a man, and he will be forever missed by his family and friends.



Mike passed away suddenly from a car accident when he was on his way fishing, doing what he loved to do. He was an avid outdoor lover. Mike was the happiest spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.



Mike was born in San Bernardino, CA and later resided in Fallon, NV with his parents, Robert and Frances Pace, and his three brothers. He graduated in 1964 from Churchill County High School. He worked in his father's auto parts store starting at an early age of 10 and continued his career in the auto industry. He retired as a Parts and Service Director from Clovis Toyota in Clovis, CA, in 2018. After retirement, he and his wife moved back to Northern NV and resided in Dayton, NV.



He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer; daughter Michelle Taschler of Fresno, CA and four grandchildren, Hayden, Dustin, Colton and Peyton. The grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved being involved in each of their lives.



Mike is also survived by his three brothers; Jon (Colleen) of Hailey, Idaho; Jim (Deedee) of Sparks, Nevada; and Mark (Bridgett) of Gresham, Oregon. The four brothers have a special bond that he treasured.



He is also survived by brother- and sister-in-law Richard & Madelyn Goone of Lago Vista, TX, and Terry and Nancy McDaniel of Boise, ID. He also had several nieces and nephews that he loved. And lastly, he is survived by his two devoted pups, Rocky and Lucy.



A Celebration of his life will be held when circumstances allow Mike's small circle of family and large circle of friends to gather in his honor.



Because Mike loved the outdoors, the family asks that contributions be made to The Nature Conservancy of Nevada in lieu of flowers. Donations can be mailed to One E. First Street, Suite 1007, Reno NV 89501. Please note on the memo line that your gift is in memory of Michael Pace. If you prefer to use a credit card, call TNC at 775-322-4990.









