Michael Henry McFarland
- - Michael Henry McFarland passed away in his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after losing his battle with lung cancer.
Michael was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno on May 8, 1950 to Betty Kilmer and Charles McFarland. Mike served in the army in Vietnam from 1968-1970.
He is preceded in death by his wife Cathlee Hess McFarland. He is survived by son Michael D. McFarland, grandchildren Jordan, Ireland, Taylor, and Bodie McFarland, brother Richard McFarland, and cousins Kathy Weber, Susan Hallahan, Deborah Wilson.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 13, 2019