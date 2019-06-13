Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Henry McFarland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Henry McFarland Obituary
Michael Henry McFarland

- - Michael Henry McFarland passed away in his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after losing his battle with lung cancer.

Michael was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno on May 8, 1950 to Betty Kilmer and Charles McFarland. Mike served in the army in Vietnam from 1968-1970.

He is preceded in death by his wife Cathlee Hess McFarland. He is survived by son Michael D. McFarland, grandchildren Jordan, Ireland, Taylor, and Bodie McFarland, brother Richard McFarland, and cousins Kathy Weber, Susan Hallahan, Deborah Wilson.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.