Michael J. Byrnes
On Friday, February 7th the world lost an incredible person, Michael J. Byrnes. Mike was a kindhearted, self-assured, hardworking, quick-witted man whose life was cut far too short.
Mike was born on June 1, 1963 in Encino, CA. Soon after, he moved with his family to Simi Valley, CA where he lived until he was 11 years old, eventually moving to Sparks, which he considered his hometown. Mike attended Echo Loder Elementary School and Dilworth Middle School before graduating from Reed High School in 1981.
Mike served as a seasonal firefighter with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District for several years. In addition, he learned the heating and air conditioning trade from his father, Joe. After working for several other businesses in Northern Nevada, his never-ending drive propelled him to build his own business from the ground up.
Mike was proceeded in death by his mother, Marian. He is survived by his fiancee, Susan Lewis Murphey. They were to be married on September 26. Also survived by Joe Byrnes (father), Connie Byrnes (sister), Ron Byrnes (brother) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Please join us as we celebrate his life and light on Saturday, February 29th at Hidden Valley Country Club from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. In Mike's honor, please wear orange or camouflage and share your memories and love for this amazing man.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020