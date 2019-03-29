|
|
Michael L. Bradfute
Reno - In loving memory Michael L. Bradfute 6/17/59 - 1/11/19.
After two weeks of illness at Kenoun Hospital, Mike passed away on January 11, 2019.
Mike leaves behind his mother, brothers, sisters, nephews & nieces, cousins, step daughter & family of 3 grandchildren, many friends & co-workers.
Thanks to the many caring people at Tahoe Towers.
Mike had requested to be cremated and Truckee Meadows Crematorium was his choice. Thanks to Harrison at Truckee Meadows.
His remains will at a later date be united with the love of his life, wife Karen.
He will be missed, Rest in peace Mikey. Love, mom.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019