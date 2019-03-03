Services
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
4895 S McCarran Blvd
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 827-4822
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Reno, NV
Michael L. Torry


Michael L. Torry


1942 - 2019
Michael L. Torry Obituary
Michael L. Torry

Reno - Michael L Torry suddenly passed away February 21, 2019, he was born in Palo Alto California, July 14, 1942.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane and their daughters Katharine Torry, Natalie Tegio, son-in-law Russell Tegio, grand children Torry and Michael Tegio , mother in law Adeline Bergeson, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews and a life time of friends.

He was predeceased by his father, John Torry, mother, Jere Alspaw, and step father Ralph Alspaw.

Mike graduated from McClatchy High School, Sacramento, California and a Police Academy.

He served as a deputy sheriff and coroner for El Dorado County, California, management in the credit reporting industry and in 1979 opened MLT & Associates, a national credit card equipment repair company. Mike sold his business in 2008 and retired.

A lifetime boater, Mike enjoyed sail and power boating with family and friends in the San Francisco Bay, Lake Tahoe and the California Delta. In later years he turned to "boating on land" with his classic car, the "candy apple red" 1960 Pontiac Bonneville. He delighted in demonstrating for his grand children how you "punch it".

He was a member of the Electronic Transfer Association, Coast Guard Auxiliary, The Sierra Sunrise Exchange Club and Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of this good man who deeply loved his family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. March 9 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Reno. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows or Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
