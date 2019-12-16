|
Michael Leo Gainey
Michael Leo Gainey passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. He was 76 years old. He is survived by his four sons and six grandchildren.
Mike Gainey was born on December 20, 1942 to John and Cecelia Gainey; the 5th of 6 children. The family lived in Culver City, close to the old MGM studio. As often was the case, Mike was "discovered" by an agent and given the part of Will Rogers Jr. in the movie biography of Will Rogers in 1952. In 1955, he appeared in Good Morning Miss Dove. Next would be Around the World in 80 days in 1956. His final role was as a teen in Blue Denim in 1959.
After graduating from Chaminade High School in 1960 he proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. After leaving the service, Mike began working for the Family business, Gainey Ceramics. He married Margaret Mary Molloy and settled in LaVerne, California where he helped to raise three boys. In 1977 he separated and briefly left the family business to pursue his second passion of poker. He returned to the family business in 1981 but never lost that passion.
In 1991 he left the family business for good and moved to Reno, Nevada to begin his second career in the gaming industry. In 1998 he married Natasha Shapovalov and raised his 4th son. It was while at the Reno Hilton in 2001 that he brought the World Poker Tour to Northern Nevada for the first time. Mike was known and respected by many people in the poker community and played a part in building the game to a popularity level never seen before.
In his free time, Mike longed to catch a big trout, hit the perfect tee shot or find the big gold nugget in the stream. He pursued everything he did with passion and adventure. Mike retired in 2014 and remained in Reno enjoying visits to and from his grandchildren.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019