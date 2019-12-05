|
Michael Leonard Capurro
Michael Leonard Capurro passed away November 6, 2019 at his beloved home, Big Canyon Ranch with his family and faithful australian shepherd "Ivy" at his side.
Mike was born on March 6, 1959, to Herbert and Dolores (Dalton) Capurro at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada.
He attended the last one-room schoolhouse in Washoe County, Bonham School in Flanigan, NV until it closed in 1969. He graduated from Reed High School in 1977.
Mike was a lifelong cattle rancher, working alongside his family. His footprint on the ranch by his devotion and many talents will be a challenge to fill.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother, "Papa", uncle and friend.
He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Cindy, daughters, Tawni Van Brouwer (Blake), Sara Victor (Sean), Jaimee Benjamin (Daniel), brother Steve (Cookie), sisters Rita Armstrong (Tom), Judy Crosby (Fred), Uncle Donn Dalton, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends, many of whom are considered family.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at Big Canyon Ranch. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Rope for Hope, P.O. Box 328, Winnemucca, NV 89446.
Heaven just got a top notch cowboy
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019