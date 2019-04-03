|
Michael Leroy Coffman Jr.
Reno - Michael Leroy Coffman Jr. "Mickey", 52, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Reno, NV. He was born July 28, 1966 to Michael Coffman Sr. and Jeannette Wadsworth Coffman.
He is survived by his children; Kyle, Desiree, Samantha, Hunter and Brendan; one sister Theresa; 9 grandchildren and one on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mickey lived his entire life in Reno on Wa-Pai-Shone Circle.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Walton's- Ross, Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV and Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am the RSIC Gymnasium, 34 Reservation Rd.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019