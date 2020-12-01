Dr. Michael Morkin



Reno - In remembrance of Michael Morkin MD, (1955 - 2020) a valued physician and leader who spent his life in deep service to the Reno community. Dr. Morkin who with his gruff exterior and his witty and sometimes dark humor exuded a roughness that belied his true nature. Michael was the kind of physician that put his patients and their needs first, his heartfelt compassion and real caring was readily evident when he appeared at the bedside of the patients who found themselves in his emergency room. His presence as a leader, teacher and emergency medicine provider in Reno's largest emergency room for 25 years has been felt and experienced by many.



Michael was unique in many ways, he was a large man with a bushy beard and a bear like persona, whose tender heart had a great love for animals, especially cats. Before he began his career in medicine he rose through the ranks of a local Reno casino and eventually became a manager, all while pursuing his premedical studies. Through his hard work, determination and keen intellect he landed a seat at Northwestern University and the Feinberg School of Medicine. During his tenure as a medical student his interests were vast but he had a specific interest in the ever-evolving field of emergency medicine. His grit and academic achievements earned him a seat in one of the most competitive and toughest emergency medicine residencies in the country, McGaw Medical Center Hospital of Northwestern University in Chicago. After completing his rigorous training program, he eventually found himself moving back to Reno where he would join the emergency medicine team at Washoe County Medical Center, now known as Renown. During these early years, he was blessed to meet and fall in love with his wife Christine, whom brought him some the greatest joy he would ever know.



Michael served as the Medical Director of the Renown Regional Medical Center Emergency Department from 2004 - 2012 and later served as Chief of staff for Renown Regional Medical Center 2014 and 2015. He oversaw and lead responses to several local tragedies, including the Reno air race disaster and debriefed the world about our community response through a compelling TEDx talk. Throughout his career, he has functioned as a clinical professor and mentor for many students and residents from our local University of Nevada School of Medicine as well as many others who have visited Reno for their training. His impact on the local community has been immense and the effects of his teachings will be felt for years to come as many of his students and residents staff emergency rooms of their own and practice medicine in a variety of fields.



Michael's journey to retirement from medicine came abruptly as the tables were turned on him in early 2020. He was caring for patients, as he had done for many years at Reno's busiest emergency room, when he went into a patient's room to share some instructions. As he attempted to relay some information to them he found himself unable to speak clearly, at that moment Dr. Morkin shifted from provider to patient. He was quickly evaluated by his colleagues and diagnosed with a brain mass which was eventually determined to be a Glioblastoma Multiforme, one of the most destructive cancers known. Michael was treated with some of the best medicine available and he was blessed to live longer than expected.



Michael, was a gentle giant who lived a humble existence, his love and compassion for his patients will always be remembered. In his last days, he was surrounded by his wife, numerous friends and coworkers who dearly love him, he passed peacefully in his home on November 25th 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christine Lazzarini; brother, James Morkin; sister-in-law Connie Morkin and nephew Patrick Morkin. He was preceded in death by his parents James Morkin and Miriam Morkin and brother Patrick Morkin. For those that knew and cared for Michael it is requested by his wife that donations be made in the name of Dr. Michael Morkin to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. There will be a Celebration of Life in late Spring 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store