SISTER MICHAEL OF CHRIST THE KING (Ada Marie Fox)
Reno - The mercies of the Lord I will sing forever Ps.89
March 10, 1928-January 2, 2020
"Long, long have I walked
skin raw from the wind-blown sand
leaning into the sand blinded with the grit
I could walk backward and spare my eyes, but
I would no more know the way backwards or forwards
You are lamp for my feet." (Sister Michael)
On Thursday afternoon, January 2nd Sr. Michael's 'long, long desert walk' transitioned to eternity.
Our website begins: "On August 12, 1954, four nuns holding one-way tickets for Reno, Nevada, left the Carmelite Monastery in Indianapolis...." Sister Michael came on a later train (1956) but was a pivotal figure in what evolved as the Carmel of Reno. Under her leadership, which was a model of wisdom, deep holiness and a refreshing sense of humor, we transitioned from a traditional cloistered community into the Carmel of Reno you know today. Her early years in the monastery coincided with the Second Vatican Council and guided by its principles she lifted its spirituality into the 20th century.
In the Carmel of the 1950's and 60's it was a novel experiment to have a work that supported the monastery. Sister Michael created our early Printshop and led the effort to consolidate our other works of the time (stuffing envelopes, vestments, Communion Hosts) into this single work of printing. This led the conversion of the monastery basement as a viable working space with Offset Presses, an industrial Cutter and Darkroom. Concurrent with this project, she oversaw the 1970 renovation of the then Monastery Chapel into a more inclusive space where people outside the monastery might join us for worship. It was also novel at that time to emphasize education, but Michael created our library and over a 20 year period had the vision to bring endless scholars from all over the world from the USF Summer School of Theology to the monastery for lectures.
Sister Michael was essentially an artist and remained active through her life designing cards, silk-screening originals and in later life crafting vases. Two of our best selling cards MC-101-"In moments of joy...all of us wish we possessed...a tail we could wag!" and MC-589 "If I should pass the Tomb of Jonah/I think I would stop there and sit for awhile/because I was swallowed once deep in the dark and came out.. ALIVE AFTER ALL…..are her designs.
The list of her achievements pales beside the spirit of kindness she breathed into the monastery which became a way of life for us all.
Sister Michael is survived by her loving sisters of Reno Carmel, her brothers Dick, Kenny and Larry.
The Sisters wish to thank Kathy Fox and Amery Fitch (Sister Michael's niece and nephew-in-law) for their many visits over the past few years which greatly enriched her life.
A Prayer Service remembering Sister Michael's life will take place at the Monastery, 1950 La Fond Drive, on Thursday evening, January 9 at 7pm, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am.
In view of the limited space in our Chapel, in lieu of flowers, you might consider a memorial for Sister Michael's Grave marker.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020