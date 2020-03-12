|
|
Michael Patrick Huber
Reno - Michael Patrick Huber, Mikey to family and friends, was born in Hollister, California
On February 18, 2004 to Adam and Joan Huber.
Mikey moved with his family to Reno shortly after his birth to be close to his grandparents. Mikey attended Double Diamond Elementary and Depoali Middle Schools. He was a sophomore at Damonte Ranch High School.
Mikey was loved by everyone who knew him. He was known for his dry humor, quiet nature and
Sly, quick wit. He enjoyed Chess and Dungeons and Dragons, playing with his brother and
A group of friends.
Mikey and his brother, Adam, were close in age and in life. They were best friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Mikey at South Reno Baptist Church, 6780 S. McCarran on Tuesday, March 17th at 2 pm.
Graveside services will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, in Gilroy, CA. Internment
will be Saturday, March 28th, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's in the family crypt.
Mikey, you are loved and will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020