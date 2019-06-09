|
Michael Patrick McGowan
Reno - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Patrick McGowan, age 60. He was born December 12, 1958 in Red Bluff, CA and died May 27, 2019 of cardiac arrest at his home in Reno NV.
In 1982, he married the love of his life, Paige Elizabeth Wilcks. They were married for 37 years and had two children, Brianne and Tom.
Mike attended Red Bluff High School where he excelled in football and basketball and was recruited to play football at the University of Nevada where he played under Chris Ault (1977-1981). During the 1978 regular season their team went undefeated and reached No. 1 in the nation for the first time in program history.
After college, Mike went to work for the Lakeridge Golf Course, and then for William Pennington on his private golf course. From there, he went to work for the Washoe County School District as a grounds keeper at Wooster High School, then ended at Sparks High School.
Mike began his coaching career at Reed High School, coaching the Varsity football team. He also coached at Wooster High School, where he was able to coach his son, Tom, for four years. When his daughter, Brianne, started competing in softball, Mike coached many years with the Reno Bobby Sox League and in 1996, he coached the Reno Dream Team, winning the Bobby Sox National Championship. Mike then began helping coach travel softball. The High Sierra Diamonds traveled all over the country, placing as high as third place during one of the ASA National Championships. In his later coaching years, Mike joined the Nevada Comets organization. He influenced and helped pave the path for many young athletes into their collegiate athletic dreams.
Mike will be dearly missed by all those who loved him and will never be forgotten.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jim McGowan, his mother, Bette McGowan, and his sister, Kathleen Lammay. Mike is survived by his wife, Paige McGowan, daughter Brianne Durfee (Brandon), son Tom McGowan (Amanda), two grandchildren Connor Durfee and Kaitlyn Durfee, his sisters Mickey Behnke, Colleen Hollar, and Patty McGowan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, located at 100 Bishop Manogue Drive, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local youth softball organization to keep his passion of getting local young athletes to achieve their dreams. Sierra Girls Softball, P.O. Box 10875 Reno, NV 89510.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019