Born September 25, 1956 in Springfield, Oregon to Duwaine and Berdina LaForge, both preceding him in death. Mike passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer. Mikes passion was fishing. He had a great sense of humor until the end. He is survived by his wife Deb LaForge of Sparks, son Benjamin Conseur of Reno and his two brothers Steve LaForge of Reno, Jerry LaForge of Sparks, and three sisters Mary Elquist of Sparks, Irene Redenbaugh of Sparks, and Sherry Crisman of Bracey, Virginia along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike will be missed by his family. We all love you Mike
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
