Michaelynne Conway
Michaelynne "Mickie" Conway Moran, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in February 2020. She was born to Wilbur "Mike" Laurence and Josephine (Silva) Hunter in June 1940 in Susanville, Ca.
She married the love of her life, Thomas William Conway, in 1957, which preceded her in death (1993). She felt fortunate enough to find love a second time and married Michael Ray Moran, who preceded her in death (2018). She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kippie (2019), foster son, Matthew (2014) and grandson Bryce (2011).
Mickie was a loving and dedicated mother above all else. She treasured every minute with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children Kellie (Ritch) ,Joseph "Joey" (Sioux), Kaysi, Katherine "Katy" (Bryon), Karin (Ed), John (Tami), and Joshua (Gretchen); She especially loved her role of Nana to her grandchildren; Michael, Anthony (Christie), Kelsi (Krista), Kai, Nathan, Leah (Michael), Nicholas (Haleigh), Kayla, Karis (Brad), Hunter, Cooper, Amanda, Riley and McKenna; And was blessed to be Grandma to great-grandchildren; Ryker, Anthony, Iris, Gyllian, Aria, Sadie, Cruz, Lincoln & Bryce Nova. She is also survived by her cousin Joan, who she always said was her sister, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her younger years were spent raising her children with Tom, which she felt was her greatest accomplishment. Later, she and Michael traveled, her favorite trip being to the Holy Land and she spoke of it often.
Mickie had a vivacious personality and made friends where ever she was. Mickie's faith in Jesus Christ was paramount. She was a devoted Christian and passionate about studying the Bible. She put her faith in God, enjoyed music, dancing and reading. All of which she passed on to her children. She will be missed by all.
It was her wish to have a private memorial with her family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
Arrangements provided by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City CA (530) 265-2429
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020