Michele Rae "Shelly" Couts Jauron
Reno - Shelly Jauron passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 in Reno, Nevada at 58 years of age, surrounded by loved ones, after a short but brave battle with Leukemia.
She was born in Yuba City, California on April 22, 1961, as daughter to Steve and Cecilia Couts, and spent her life as a Yuba-Sutter resident until relocating to Reno, Nevada after her graduation from Yuba City High School in 1979. Shelly was married to James Jauron from 1983 to 1993 and again from 2002 to 2012, ending with a final and friendly separation.
In her professional life, Shelly enjoyed success as a healthcare administrator, using her passion and skills to improve Reno-area medical practices and providers such as Spanish Springs Medical Group, Pulmonary Medicine Associates, Acadia Medical Group, United Healthcare and Pyramid Health Center.
In her personal life, Shelly loved to spend time spoiling her many cherished dogs and participating in various outdoor recreational activities, including camping and fishing. She also enjoyed socializing with friends and occasionally trying her hand at slots when visiting her favorite local casinos. Recently, Shelly became engaged to her beloved Bill James, also of the Reno, Nevada area.
Shelly is survived by her brother Cory Couts of Venice, California; sisters Debbie Trask, Kari Couts and Nicki Burns of Yuba City, California; numerous nieces and nephews; fiancé Bill James of Sparks, Nevada; and former husband and friend James Jauron of Sparks, Nevada. She is preceded in death by her mother Cecilia Marie (Newman) Couts; father Rudolph Austin "Steve" Couts; and brother Daryl Stephen "Steve" Couts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nevada Humane Society at https://nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/. Per her request, there will be no formal funeral service. A celebration of life to be held in the Reno area will be announced at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019