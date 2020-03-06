|
Michelle A. Smith (Ryals)
Michelle passed away peacefully on Feb. 8th, 2020 at home with her one true love, Ross, by her side.
In 2015, at the age of 29, Michelle was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. For the next five years, Michelle fought this unforgiving and relentless disease without losing her sparkle. Her husband was by her side every second of her battle, and she had the support of so many family and friends along the way.
Michelle was a uniquely vibrant young woman. Her good humor and infectious laugh melted your heart and made your day. Not a single day went by without her trademark appreciation for the little things and her innate ability to find the "silver lining" in any struggle life brought her way. Most notably, in all she did and endured, ever-present was her brilliant smile and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals.
She is survived by her husband Ross Smith, father and mother Sheldon and Cathy Ryals, brother and sister-in-law Jerrad and Patrina Ryals, and nephews and nieces Parker Ryals, Charlee Ryals, Dominic Smith, and Quinn Smith, also her grandma, aunts, uncles and many cousins. She will forever be remembered by so many.
A celebration of life for Michelle will be held on March 14, 2020 from 1 pm-5 pm at the Reno Elks Lodge 597 Kumle Lane, Reno 89509. Please join us to remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, and share your fondest memories. In honor of our fashion loving Michelle, please wear your brightest colors, and don't be afraid to accessorize! Jewelry and "floppy" hats were her favorite.
A GoFundMe page has been created titled "The Michelle Smith Memorial Fund." Please help support by donating and spreading the word.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020