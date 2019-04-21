Resources
Michelle Elaine "Mickie" Mosier

Michelle Elaine "Mickie" Mosier Obituary
Michelle "Mickie" Elaine Mosier

Reno - November 15, 1952--March 2, 2019

Mickie was reunited in Heaven with her husband Keith and her mom Frances Louise Thomas as she passed away on March 2nd surrounded by her loving family.

Mickie was born in Salem, OR on November 15, 1952. She met the love of her life, Keith, in 1975 and was married for 40 years. She served as a waitress, cab driver and a sports book manager while at the same time raising her sons.

Mickie is survived by her sons: Lance Morrow (Liz), Travis Brown (Melissa) and Kliff Moiser (Jennifer), her father Doyle Thomas, her sisters: Lorena Wood, Joann Rater, Darlene Bates and Sharon Simington (Rod), her grandchildren Troy, Jaydon, Andrea, Owen, Brandon; and great grandchild Mariblle and Jazmine, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
