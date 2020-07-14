Mildred Jane McCuistion



Mildred Jane McCuistion, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Robert (2006), and by parents Kenneth and Mildred Chapman. She is survived by sons Keith, and Kenneth (Cheryl); daughter Linda (Charlene), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Neptune Society will facilitate cremation and interment at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be no service or memorial at her request.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store