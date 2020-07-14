Mildred Jane McCuistion
Mildred Jane McCuistion, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Robert (2006), and by parents Kenneth and Mildred Chapman. She is survived by sons Keith, and Kenneth (Cheryl); daughter Linda (Charlene), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Neptune Society will facilitate cremation and interment at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be no service or memorial at her request.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.