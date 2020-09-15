1/1
Mileen Estelle Henderson
1934 - 2020
Mileen Estelle Henderson

Reno - Longtime Reno resident Mileen Estelle Henderson, 86, died September 01, 2020, at her home in Reno, Nevada, in the loving embrace of her family.

Mileen was born January 7, 1934, in St. Augustine, Florida, to Milo H. Kuter and Dorothy M. Pyle. She moved to Chicago in High School where she met Arthur Gene Henderson, and then she moved to Reno in 1952 to become a lifelong resident of the State of Nevada.

She accomplished much in life including returning to school at age 51 and graduating with an RN in nursing May 22, 1989. She went on to receive the Nurse of the Year Award from the March of Dimes and the State of Nevada in 1999. She worked for Harold's Club in Reno, was a small business owner, a commercial artist, and an RN nurse. She worked hard, gave much and expected nothing in return.

Mileen is survived by her son C. Blane Henderson and daughter Keri G. Henderson, 7 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren. Her son Daryl L. Henderson preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 10, at Walton's Event Center, 600 W. 2nd St. Reno, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers please consider a small donation to the University of Maryland's, www.loveforlungs.com research. Please add a personalized note in her name and instructions for the funds to go toward Dr. Iocona's Lung Healing Program.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Walton's Event Center,
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - O’Brien-Rogers & Crosby
600 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-6191
