|
|
Mimi Ginsburg Newman
San Rafael, CA. - Mimi Ginsburg Newman passed peacefully on March 24, 2019 in San Rafael, CA, with her 3 children by her side. Mimi was born in Reno, NV on July 22, 1933, the daughter of Leo and Rowena Ginsburg, she is survived by her brother, David Ginsburg (Pam) of Sparks and her children Denise Wolford, Gary (Anne) of San Rafael and Todd (Roberta) of Sparks, plus her adored grandchildren, Brooke Wolford of Philadelphia, Brad Newman of San Rafael, Lindsey and Jessica Newman of Sparks.
Mimi attended Reno schools and graduated from Castilleja in Palo Alto, CA and Stevens College in Missouri, where she studied Interior Design and Asian Art.
Mimi raised her family in Greenbrae. CA and enjoyed treasured annual trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe. She worked for the law firm of Coblentz, Patch, Duffy and Bass, where she spent 28 years as a devoted employee.
A consummate hostess and expert cook, Mimi's family and friends always came first. Never missing an occasion to celebrate, she welcomed everyone to her home with her legendary graciousness, always adding an extra flair.
A bridge and Mahjong aficionado, an avid Bay Area sports fan, she never had enough sunshine, never met a Grey Goose she didn't like and gave true meaning to the phrase, "shop until you drop".
A celebration of her life will be held this Summer at Lake Tahoe.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019