Mischele Mershon
Mischele Mershon passed away after a brave battle on February 13th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Mischele was born on October 30, 1965 to Verla and Reynald Mershon in Lovelock, NV. Mischele was a lifelong Nevada resident who loved the river walk district and found her forever home there. Mischele's love for family, friends, wine, fashion and all things fun showed through all that she did. At night you could find Mischele's smiling face behind a blackjack table where she was a dealer for over 30 years. During her time as a dealer Mischele made countless lifelong friends who soon became family. Mischele was a devout sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend. In her free time you could find her hanging with her family, with a glass of her favorite wine, playing music and being the life of the party. Those who knew Mischele will miss her vibrant soul, her loving heart and her contagious smile.
Mischele is proceeded in death by her mother Verla Mershon and sister Jeanine Mershon. She is survived by her father, Reynald Mershon (Paula), sisters Tina and Jeanette (Michael), brothers Troy and David, nieces Shelby and Hannah and many other loved ones dear to her heart.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you donate to the Mischele Mershon Memorial fund at Wells Fargo so the family can purchase a memorial bench in her name.
A celebration of life will be held on March 1st, 2020 at the Eldorado Casino from 12-4 pm.
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone it remains."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2020