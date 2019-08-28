|
|
Misty JeanAnn Hoak (Martin)
Reno - May 23rd 1971-August 14th 2019
"If love could have saved you, you would've lived forever!"
Misty was born in Newport OR. to Sylvia Danner and Terry Martin. She stayed in the Pacific Northwest for most her youth before finally settling (and passing) in Reno NV.
She is preceded in death by her father Terry, uncle Wayne, grandmother Anna, grandfather Howard, and her beloved yorkie Baby.
She left behind her daughter Alicia "Kaye-Kaye", three precious grandchildren, mother Sylvia, Goddaughter Emily (and Pancake), her brother Thomas (his wife Tammy), nephews Steven and Shaun (their mother Tracy), uncles Danny and Joe, aunts Zan and Sharon, sister Susan, half siblings, several cousins, nieces/nephews, friends, and church members.
Misty loved to cook big meals, crochet gifts, and burn cds/dvds for people. Anything to feel useful she would try and do. She had a great love for turtles, hippos, and items of the sea (shells/Spongebob). She loved 80s hair bands, 90s country, and christian pop. She wasn't afraid to give you a piece of her mind. Most of all she tried to be a friend to anyone in need.
Misty was a self described misfit.
She struggled in life with mental illness and addiction. Against pleas of loved one Misty tried to self medicate mental illness. Unfortunately, her life ended because of this.
She was very much loved and cared for no matter the distance of her loved ones. She will never know the amount of love we all have for her. Nor the amount of emptiness she has left in our hearts.
Don't give up on yourself because your loved ones haven't.
Nation Suicide Prevention 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Substance Abuse & Mental Health,
1-800-662-HELP (4357)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019