Mitchell Howard Austin



Reno - 1974-2020



Mitchell Howard (Mitch) Austin, 46, died Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at his residence in Reno, NV.



Mitch was born in Burns, OR February 12th, 1974 to Joan (Parsons) and the late Roger Austin.



He graduated from McQueen Highschool in Reno June 1992.



He is survived by his mother Joan, brother Dean Austin, sisters Teresa (Jeffrey) Ellis and Monica Austin-Force as well as 3 nephews and a niece. He was proceeded in death by his father Roger.



He will be cremated and his ashes buried without ceremony in his father's plot at the Churchill County Cemetary in Fallon, NV.



A Celebration of Mitch's Life will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Best Western Plus Hotel located at 55 E. Nugget Ave, Sparks, NV 89431 in their Silver & Sandstone meeting room. It is open for all to attend.



NOTE: The service venue is required to adhere to all of Nevada's Covid-19 prevention guidelines for gatherings. Guests are asked to wear face masks (one can be provided to you if necessary) and social distancing guidelines must be practiced.









