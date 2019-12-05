|
|
Mitchell (Mike) Sliva
Mitchell (Mike) Sliva, 84, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. He was born in Adena, Ohio; proudly served with the US Marine Corps; and was a Reno resident since 1980, retiring as an auditor for the State of Nevada in the Employment Security Division. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Angie; son Joe (Debbie) Sliva of Virginia; and daughters Tina (Ralph) Wilkins of Virginia; and Monica (Alan) Bittler of Reno; stepsons Joe (Gretchen) Papez and Peter Papez, all of Las Vegas; and many grandchildren. His son Jon preceded him in death. Services will be private and held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019