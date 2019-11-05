Resources
Moral Lewis Kringlie

Moral Lewis Kringlie Obituary
Moral Lewis Kringlie

Reno - 1932 - 2019

Moral passed peacefully Oct 31, 2019 with family.

She was born in Indianapolis IN. to Joseph & Winifred Lewis & is preceded in death by her parents, Grandson (Clint), & former husband (Frank).

She is survived by siblings: Lavern, Joe (Lynn), Teresa (Tim) and her children: Debra (Bob), Jeffrey, Julie, Kevin (Char), 11 Grandchildren & 17 Great Grandchildren.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, country music, dancing, penny slots & cold beer. Time with her family was most important to her, she was so loved and will be terribly missed.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
