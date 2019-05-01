|
Moria Rochelle Bauman Viner, born Dec 7, 1934, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 in Reno, NV. She is survived by her husband, Myron P. Viner of Reno NV, sister Cynthia Rephan and her family of Hot Springs AR, daughters Tori and Mari, their husbands Kurt and Bob of California, grandchildren Brittni, Claire, Spencer and Lily and Maddie, as well as many extended family members across the country. Moria was born in Los Angeles, moving to Santa Cruz with her husband to raise her family, and then to Reno, NV with many, many stops in-between.
Her early years in Los Angeles gave her a love of reading, roller skating and drumming. After meeting Myron, following the death of her father, they struck up a loving friendship that lasted 70 years, 65 in marriage. She had a great love of the ocean, travel, adventure, and friendships new and old. An important part of her life in Reno was being deeply connected to her All Nations Drum Circle and Moon Sisters families. Her love of music brought her very close to many local musical talents, over the years growing from fan to family. Moria was a Reiki Healing Master and her life was spent helping others through guidance, healing, and wisdom. Her powerful energy was magnetic, she touched all that she met and she "never knew from a stranger."
Memorial services and celebration of her life will be held at Bonanza Café on Thursday May 2 at 5 pm. The family would be honored if you would make donations in her memory to those in need of healing.
Moria's life is not over. Her spirit is forever, her love for her husband, family and friends endures.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019