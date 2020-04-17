|
Muriel Vella Mills
Reno - Muriel Mills, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Monday April 13, 2020 in Reno. Muriel was born February 6, 1937 in Modesto, CA to Peter and Viola Vella. In 1957 Muriel married her high school sweetheart and soul mate Lenord Mills. The couple began life in Modesto before moves to Fresno, Modesto again, Fairfield, Los Angeles and Sacramento, as Lenord moved up the corporate ladder, managing stores for F.W. Woolworth in these cities. Along the way they welcomed daughter Teena, son Timothy and son Christopher. In August of 1971, Muriel and Lenord settled down for good making Reno home; and welcomed daughter Katie in 1973. Muriel was born into a farming family and spent much of her youth helping her Dad and Mom oversee the family peach orchards. She remained involved in the Vella family peach ranches partnering with Lenord and her brother Ron for most of her life. Muriel came from a big Italian family and practiced and passed on those traditions throughout her life. She was a loving wife and incredible and involved mother, taking great pride in being the glue that bound together the entire family. While raising her children throughout their school years in Reno, she found time to volunteer assisting in all her children's school, sports, musical and social endeavors. Muriel also worked extensively as a teacher's and library aide for the school district. She was active in Our Lady of Snows church, singing in the church choir for many years throughout the 1980's. After her all children graduated, her and Lenord, began a souvenir cup business in which she was the proud C.E.O. of International Industries Inc. Eventually Muriel "retired" and began volunteer work for St. Jude Good Sheppard. She was a proud active member of Beta Sigma Phi, in which she served as President. Her infectious smile, laugh, guidance, stability and unconditional love, (among so many other things) will be forever missed. Muriel was preceded in death by her daughter Katie Rose mills, and her brother Ron Vella. Muriel is survived by her loving husband Lenord W. Mills, her daughter Teena Mills Tuttle and her husband Kevin Tuttle, son Timothy W. Mills and his wife Sheila, son Christopher L. Mills and his wife Jane, granddaughter Sarah Mills Humphreys and her husband Marshall Humphreys, grandsons Timothy W. Mills JR and his wife Audrey, Nolan R. Mills and Tanner C. Mills, great-grandsons Connor Humphreys, and Little Leonard Mills and great-granddaughter Abbey Humphreys all of Reno; as well numerous nieces and a nephews of CA; and countless cousins.
A family service will be held under the care of Walton's Funeral home Reno, with internment at Mountain View Cemetery's Mausoleum.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020