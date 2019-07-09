|
|
Myrtle Rogers Thompson
Reno, NV - On Sunday, June 30, 2019 God called Mom home. She had suffered cracked ribs from coughing and two back-to-back surgeries. Plus, she was still on dialysis at the time.
Her suffering is over, and she is now reunited with her daughter Toni Marie, her mom and dad, her two younger sisters, her husband and her great-grandson Matthew Joseph.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn, her grandson A.J. (Kirstie), stepson Art, stepdaughter Nancy, and several nieces and nephews all from out of state.
A grateful thank you to Molly, Robert, April, and all of Renown's staff for their care and guidance in helping to keep Mom pain free during her last hours.
Memorial services and reception will be held at Our Lady of The Snows Parish Center and Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 AM, 1200 S. Arlington Avenue.
Wear something purple if you can. It was Mom's favorite color.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 9, 2019