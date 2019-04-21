|
|
Nancy Ann Fleckenstein
Mt. Vernon, WA - Nancy Ann Fleckenstein passed away on April 13, 2019 in Mt. Vernon, WA, the same day as her beloved husband, Richard had passed 9 years previously. Nancy was surrounded by the love of her family in her final days.
Nancy was born in Minot, ND to Ed and Betty LaFrance on August 29, 1953 and was the oldest of 5 children. She moved to Nevada in high school and made Nevada her home for most of her life. Nancy graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a BA in Accounting and worked for the State of Nevada for many years.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Richard and mother, Betty. She was a devoted daughter to her father Ed with whom she spoke to daily, and is survived by her sisters Connie and Karen, and brothers Ed and Larry.
Nancy's greatest joy was as a mother to her children, daughter Amy and her husband Art Tarin of Brookings, OR; son Andrew and his wife Amber Fleckenstein of Mt. Vernon, WA; daughter Amanda and her husband Ryan Brock of Reno, NV and daughter April Fleckenstein of Reno. Her favorite role in life was as a Grandma and Nana to her grandchildren, Kaydee and her husband Sean Long, Justin, Trevor, Jacob, William, Dylan and Rilee.
She will forever be missed by those who loved her.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019